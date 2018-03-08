Krish Mohip talks job interview, turmoil, success in Youngstown City Schools

With three members of the Academic Distress Commission resigning in less than a week, will Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip be next?

He's a finalist for the superintendent job at the Boulder Valley School District in Colorado. A three day interview process begins on Thursday.

"It's a great opportunity professionally for me, but it's also 31,000 kids and the way I see it, it doesn't matter if you're a low performing child or a high performing child, all children need to grow at their potential," said Mohip.

Meanwhile, Mohip laid out the academic plan for Youngstown schools Wednesday night and he says right now what they are doing is working.

"That academic plan has already shown that within this year, within the first four months of it, a 5% increase in reading, a 4.5% percent increase in math, so we're seeing good things happen from it."

Despite those numbers, turmoil continues to plague the leadership of the district. Three Academic Distress Commission members recently resigned, one of them citing the communities full court press to try and tear apart HB 70, the law that put Mohip in his position.

"A lot of the criticism I believe is unwarranted, I think a lot of the criticism is more geared towards the bill and not necessarily the actions that are happening here because I don't think anyone could argue with the growth that our students are showing."

Mohip says what the district was doing before he arrived wasn't working.

"Now we have something that is and whether you agree with the bill or not, that's fine, you don't have to, but let's continue the successes that we have and find ways to accelerate growth even further. "

That future growth may come without Mohip's leadership if he is offered and accepts the job in Colorado.

He says he can no longer stay in Youngstown long term, fearing for his families safety after 3 incidents of vandalism.

"After the first time I said maybe it was coincidence, after the second time I hope it's coincidence but the third time I do think that, yes, I do think my position played a major role in that," said Mohip. "It's extremely hurtful and also scary and I say all the time to my personal friends, I'm here just trying to help kids read. I know that I pose a threat to some in the community but at the end of the day, I'm here for a job."

Mohip says his goal has always been to help Youngstown students.

"I could be polarizing at times because every decision I make is going to be best for children and sometimes that makes adults uncomfortable. I think we saw that here, but I do think though that all is not lost. I think this community can still rally. I think we have just a small population that is really fighting hard against this bill but I truly believe not just here in Youngstown, but regionally that people are really supportive of what we're doing and like me I don't think it matters to them what you call it, as long as we're seeing good practices happen for children. "

Mohip says he told his senior leadership team on Wednesday that until his car leaves the city of Youngstown for good, he will work to continue the growth the district has made since he arrived.

"I just poured two years of my life into this city and I don't want to see all the work reversed, I want us to continue to see children grow and that's just my passion is life has always been education."

Mohip says if he does leave, he thinks the district will be in good shape because they built sustainable practices. He says here realized they couldn't be built on the back of one person, but rather throughout the entire organization.

"We showed here today the sustainable practices that are needed in instruction and if we continue on this path, we will prosper and we will grow at surprising rates."