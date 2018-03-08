Family, students mourn death of Columbiana County teen struck by train

A local family is grieving the tragic death of their 16-year-old who was struck by a train Tuesday in East Palestine.

On Wednesday night, a house full of family and friends from Wellsville and East Palestine came together to share their memories of Ethan Ferguson.

"He was always a great kid, outgoing and he'd do anything for anyone," said his cousin Adam Leaf.

Ferguson was a left tackle on Wellsville's football team, a member of the choir and on the varsity track team. He was preparing to start school in East Palestine, a district he had been a student in before, after the family moved last week.

Friend Connor Ramsey said "he always impacted a lot of lives, anyone like a couple people at football, the kid just made you laugh every time you would see the kid."

Ferguson was dedicated to football but was also there for his family, especially his cousins when his aunt was fighting cancer.

"He would be a big brother to both of them," described his aunt Stephanie Koch.

Tuesday evening tragedy struck. While walking to meet a cousin, Ethan was hit by a train in East Palestine.

Police are still investigating but at this time believe it was an accident.

"I want him to be remembered," stated Ramsey.

Ever since that day, friends and family have been keeping his memory alive through a tribute with messages and pictures displayed on his locker, an upcoming vigil and a future fundraising event to help with funeral costs and a scholarship in his name.

"It's amazing, it's helped my sister out a lot seeing all that," said Koch.

"We're going to miss him a lot it's never going to be the same," she said.

Wellsville students have planned a candlelight vigil Sunday night at 7 p.m. at the 18th Street Park basketball court. Everyone is welcome.

A fundraising event is scheduled for next Saturday March 17 at Bombshell Beauty Salon at 1577 Pennsylvania Avenue Suite A, East Liverpool from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. On Facebook, the owner commented that people can walk in for a $15 hair cut and all of the proceeds will go to the family. The family said that a dance event will follow from 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. and then a bonfire from 10 p.m.- 12 a.m.