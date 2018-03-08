Jordanian man deported after seeking 'sniper rifle' at Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jordanian man deported after seeking 'sniper rifle' at Boardman store

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

A man who expressed interest in buying a "sniper rifle" from a Boardman outdoor retailer is being sent back to his native country of Jordan.

A federal judge in Cleveland on Wednesday signed a judicial removal order for Abdul Maola Al-Abadi, who previously pleaded guilty to a charge filed after federal authorities say he falsified a document to buy a firearm from a Boardman outdoor supply store.

U.S. District Court Judge Simon Oliver granted the U.S. Attorney's request to remove Al-Abadi from the United States.

Al-Abadi was also sentenced to two year's probation.

The original complaint filed against Al-Abadi accused him of making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The feds began investigating after a manager at Fin Feather Fur Outfitters on Boardman Poland Road said he became concerned when Al-Abadi told a salesperson that he wanted to buy a “sniper rifle for training.”

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court says the manager told the investigator it isn't common for people to refer to firearms as sniper rifles.

The manager refused to let the sale go through and contacted federal authorities.

According to the affidavit, the manager told an investigator from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms that Al-Abadi was in the store for two to three hours, at one point having someone translate for him and also allegedly attempted to have someone else make the purchase for him.

The manager said that Al-Abadi had been in the store earlier purchasing several knives and previously bought a 9 mm pistol.

Investigators say on the form Al-Abadi filled out to purchase the handgun, he indicated he was born in Jordan but was now a U.S. Citizen, and not considered an alien.

Although Al-Abadi is a permanent legal resident here, he is a citizen of Jordan and not the U.S.

According to the affidavit, in July 2015 Al-Abadi submitted an Immigrant visa application to the United States in which he denied ever being refused a visa or admission to the US.

A closer look at Homeland Security records uncovered that Al-Abadi's first non-immigrant visa was refused by the state department in 2007 and was refused a second time in 2012.

Al-Abadi, who admitted travel to Syria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, was refused a U.S. Visa a third time, again in late 2012.

The ATF arrested Al-Abadi in October after a special agent told a judge that he believed the handgun was purchased from the licensed dealer using a false statement.

Al-Abadi could have faced three years in prison and $250,000 fine.

