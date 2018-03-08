Police: Teen found with marijuana pipes at Commodore Perry High - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Teen found with marijuana pipes at Commodore Perry High School

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Mercer Co. Pa -

State Police are investigating after learning that a teenager was caught with marijuana pipes at Commodore Perry High School in Mercer County.

Investigating reports of drug activity, police say that a 15-year-old boy was found to have two glass marijuana pipes on Monday.

The name of the juvenile has not been released.

Police say charges are pending in district court.

