Youngstown teen indicted on aggravated murder charge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown teen indicted on aggravated murder charge

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Mark Winlock Jr. Mark Winlock Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

An 18-year-old Youngstown man has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury for a weekend shooting that left one person dead. 

18-year-old Mark Winlock Jr. now faces one charge of aggravated murder, two charges of murder, and one count of aggravated robbery. 

Investigators say Winlock shot 18-year-old Brandon Wareham will trying to rob him as he sat in his car around 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

Wareham was taken from the car on Rhoda Avenue to a nearby hospital where he died. 

Winlock turned himself into police two days later and was booked into the Mahoning County Jail. 

Before Winlock surrendered, authorities described him as "armed and dangerous".

If convicted Winlock could face life in prison. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:34 PM EST2018-03-08 21:34:37 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-03-08 19:28:46 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-03-08 15:48:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms