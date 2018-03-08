Youngstown teen indicted on aggravated murder charge

An 18-year-old Youngstown man has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury for a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

18-year-old Mark Winlock Jr. now faces one charge of aggravated murder, two charges of murder, and one count of aggravated robbery.

Investigators say Winlock shot 18-year-old Brandon Wareham will trying to rob him as he sat in his car around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Wareham was taken from the car on Rhoda Avenue to a nearby hospital where he died.

Winlock turned himself into police two days later and was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Before Winlock surrendered, authorities described him as "armed and dangerous".

If convicted Winlock could face life in prison.