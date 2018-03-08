Local farmers losing milk contracts with Dean Dairy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local farmers losing milk contracts with Dean Dairy

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
STONEBORO, Pa. -

One hundred dairy farmers across eight states are now looking for a new buyer for their milk after a major milk processor cancels their contacts.

Some of those farmers are from our area and they aren't sure whether they will be able to keep farming as a result.

Cathy Heim is a fifth-generation farmer from Stoneboro, PA. 

For years they've sold their raw milk from their small family farm of 35 or so cows to Dean Dairy.

But this week they were sent a letter from Dean Foods saying they were being dropped from their producer's list.

"Basically they just said we can't take your milk. If other dairy's don't watch there will be more of the same thing and there will be more and more farmers that won't have a place to ship milk to," said Heim.

According to Dean Foods, based out of Texas, there is a nationwide surplus of milk because people are drinking a lot less of it.

And according to recent dairy publications, a major retailer is canceling THEIR milk contract with Dean. 

"It is a big store and they used to buy their milk from Deans but now they've built their own processing plant," said Heim.

That big store is reportedly Walmart.

Cathy's family is getting $13 per 100 gallons of raw milk. But some of these other company's she could sell to are offering much less, say $8 per 100 gallons and that may not be enough to cover expenses.

"Every place, the feed mill prices are going up, fertilizer, the spray, everything goes up but the milk prices. they go down," added Heim.

So what are small farmers to do?  Farmers that want to pass on their farms to future generations?  Hope people start drinking more real milk again.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-03-08 23:57:51 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-03-08 19:28:46 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-03-08 15:48:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms