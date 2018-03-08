Lordstown plans community meeting after Fortune 100 company cons - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown plans community meeting after Fortune 100 company considers multi-million investment

LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

A Fortune 100 company, with billions of dollars in revenue every year, could be looking to add Trumbull County to its list of homes. 

It's a proposal that could mean one thousand jobs coming to the Valley. Lordstown to be specific. 

TJX Companies says they have signed purchase and sale agreements for approximately 290 acres of land in Lordstown. TJX Companies is the parent firm of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods and Sierra Trading Post.   
 
The tentative site for this proposed project is at the intersection of the I-80 Ohio Turnpike exit and Bailey Road, opposite the General Motors plant.

TJX says that are "optimistic" that they may build a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center, with an estimated completion date of 2020. 

The company is 86th on the Fortune 500 list, with annual sales of more than $30-billion.

In a statement, TJX says they expect to create about 1,000 jobs in the first five years of operation and commit approximately $160 million to land, facilities, and equipment. 

"We look forward to collaborating with key village, state, and federal agencies to make this project a reality," the statement reads. 

The plan is still in the early stages, even though it's been in development for many months by Village leaders and the Regional Chamber of Commerce.  

A first step is a proposed zoning change request to industrial by the current property owners.

The proposed project is not without opposition from some in Lordstown. 

Village officials say details of the project will be outlined by the company at a town hall meeting on Monday, March 12th in the community room of the Lordstown administration building at 6:30 p.m. 

