Couple charged in death of toddler found with bag over head

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.

Acting Lock Haven Police Chief Kristin Smith tells PennLive.com 37-seven-year-old Toni Baker and 36-year-old Steven Killion Sr., were jailed Wednesday in lieu of $125,000 bail each.

They're charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

The other counts involved Baker's then 14-year-old autistic son. They're accused of failing to check on him despite knowing he might injure himself.

Killion told police he gave the toddler a gallon-size plastic bag containing cereal and shut him in his upstairs bedroom on May 29, 2017.

He says he forgot to check on the boy before going to bed. He found him lifeless the next morning.

No attorney information is available.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

