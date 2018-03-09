Canfield students who walk out Wednesday could face discipline

Officials from Canfield Schools are joining other Valley school districts urging parents to urge their children not to take part in next week's planned National School Walkout saying those who do participate may face disciplinary action.

In the wake of the shootings that killed 17 people at a Florida High School, protest organizers are calling on students, teachers, school administrators, parents, and supporters to walk out of schools around the nation for 17 minutes at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14.

The protest is designed to encourage Congress to take action to prevent future gun violence in schools

Canfield Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan and other administrators have sent a letter to parents asking that they “encourage” students to remain in class on that day.

“A disruption is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct and may result in disciplinary actions for students who participate.” according to the letter. “We are compelled by law to monitor attendance and we do not permit students to leave school without parental excuse for their safety.”.

Officials from several other school districts including Howland, Poland, and Boardman say walking out at an announced day and time violates their safety protocol.

Students from Youngstown Early College, Youngstown East, Chaney, East Liverpool and Girard High Schools are expected to take part in the walkout.

The entire letter to Canfield parents may be read here: