Ohio has lower cigarette tax

Ohio man arrested in Mercer County with 165 cartons of cigarettes

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP. Pa. -

State Troopers in Mercer County arrested a Columbus, Ohio man who they say was headed for New York with 165 cartons of cigarettes.

Police say they pulled over a car Thursday on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation.

They say they believe the driver, 25-year-old Alassane Sow, obtained the cartons of cigarettes fraudulently.

There were Ohio tax stamps on the cartons, which police say they believe were destined for New York City.

According to the website, taxfoundation.com, New York has the highest cigarette tax in all of the fifty states.

The website says New Yorkers pay $4.35 tax on a pack of cigarettes, compared to $1.60 in Ohio, which ranks 25th in the nation.

Pennsylvanians pay a $2.60 tax per pack of cigarettes, which is the eleventh highest in all fifty states.

Police say Sow also had five fraudulent credit cards and false ID.

He's been taken to the Mercer County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

