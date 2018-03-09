Police ID Shenango Township bank robbery suspect

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car stopped for a traffic violation was carrying seventeen pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $680,000.
A jury in Warren has started deliberating in the case of a 19-year-old Bristolville man accused of murdering a Warren man whose body was found in a remote area of Trumbull County.
Authorities in Lawrence County say they identified a man suspected of robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month.
Officials from Canfield Schools are joining other Valley school districts urging parents to urge their children not to take part in next week's planned National School Walkout saying those who do participate may face disciplinary action.
A financial news publisher is reporting that Toys "R" Us is preparing to close all of its stores in the United States.
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.
A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.
About 100,000 gallons of manure have spilled into two streams in Pennsylvania, killing fish in the area but not posing a threat to the water quality.
A spokeswoman for a company whose natural gas well exploded and caught fire in Ohio last month says the well that had continued leaking methane has been capped.
