Police ID Shenango Township bank robbery suspect

Authorities in Lawrence County say they identified a man suspected of robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month.

Township police announced on Friday that with the help of tips from members of the public, they will be filing charges against a man suspected of robbing the PNC Branch on Friday, March 2.

The suspect's name will be released after charges have been filed.

Police posted surveillance images of the suspect on its Facebook page just hours after the morning robbery, which caused nearby Shenango Area schools to go on lockdown.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers do not believe that a weapon was used.