Feds and task force raid suspected Warren drug house

Evidence recovered in the search of the Mason NW home

A three-month investigation leads to a raid on a suspected drug house in Warren.

Agents from the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched the home at 1030 Mason St. NW on Friday.

Investigators say they believe that heroin and cocaine were being sold from the home.

Agents recovered 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 30 grams suspected heroin, 8 suboxone strips, 1 gram of suspected cocaine, Hydrocodone pills, Naloxone, drug paraphernalia, scales and $1719.

The raid also turned up Naloxone, which is an antidote used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Four men at the home are expected to face charges once the seized evidence is tested at a lab.

One of the men, Charles Simpson was booked into the Trumbull County jail on a previous arrest warrant.

The Trumbull County Sheriff and other police agencies were involved in the investigation.