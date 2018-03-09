Boil alert for parts of Youngstown and Austintown

The Youngstown Water Department has issued a boil advisory for portions of Youngstown's west side and Austintown's east side until further notice.

Officials say a power outage disrupted a major supply line late Friday, resulting in low water pressure for homes and businesses in neighborhoods east and west of Meridian Road.

The department is recommending that all Youngstown Water customers in the affected area boil their water that is used for drinking and cooking. A rolling boil for one minute is adequate.

All residents contained within the boundary East of Raccoon Rd, North of New Rd and West of Belle Vista Ave.

See below map for further detail.

All residents within the blue colored zone (West Zone) are affected.

The water department says customers will be notified that the alert has been lifted when the water has been tested and considered safe.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is now requiring that all cities follow this procedure for all depressurization of drinking water lines.

If you have any questions, please contact the Water Department Engineering Office at (330) 742-8765.