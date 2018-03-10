Trumbull County Summer Youth Jobs program underway

The Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services has announced the 2018 Summer Employment Program.

The program is for youth ages 14 to 24 who are economically disadvantaged in Trumbull County.

The Summer Employment Program runs from June 11 to August 4 and pays $8.50 an hour.

The jobs require 20-30 hours per week.

Applications will be only be accepted in person at the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services on North Park Avenue. Below is a list of the dates you can apply:

Saturday, March 10 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

Saturday, March 24 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

Saturday, April 14 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

Saturday, April 28 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

Saturday, May 19 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

The following documentation must be presented at the time of application: