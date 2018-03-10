Cedar Point Amusement Park looking to hire 5,000 workers

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
The Trumbull County MetroParks is considering whether to go to the voters for financial support as revenues continues to dwindle. "We've been operating on bare bones," Zachary Svette said, director of parks operations. Svette says he's considering a tax levy, but wants to meet with members of the community to gauge their level of support and find people interested in forming a levy committee. The meeting is scheduled for March 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kent State Trumb...More >>
As students around the nation prepare to for a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the valley are thinking about how best to allow students to exercise their rights while keeping them safe.More >>
An Ohio Supreme Court Justice is visiting Youngstown to learn more about a successful and growing community resource program.More >>
An unexpected situation in Sharon Monday morning had a garbage truck operator dropping trash, rather than picking it up.More >>
Austintown Local School District is responding to concerns in the community, following threats and incidents at the school that led to separate lockdowns, arrests, and investigations.More >>
