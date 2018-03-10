Cedar Point Amusement Park looking to hire 5,000 workers

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

The Latest: China hopes for restart of N. Korea negotiations

Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacre

Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watch

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure

As costs spiral and traditional boundaries blur in health care, insurers are taking more control over monitoring customer health and delivering care.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, the CVS Health logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Insurers get into care, but is it good for your health?

As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif.

Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

America's gambling industry predicts $10 billion will be bet on the March Madness college basketball tournament _ nearly all of it illegally or off-the-books.

Industry: $10B will be bet on March Madness, most illegally

Immigrants from four countries and their American-born children are suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that enables them to live and work legally in the United States.

Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status

A federal judge says the Trump administration violated federal law when it failed to meet a deadline to identify all parts of the country with dangerous smog levels.

Cedar Point Amusement Park in northern Ohio will be holding job fairs to hire 5,000 people for the coming season.

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer reports the park will pay between $9.25 and $12.50 an hour for jobs that include ride operations, food, and beverage, games, entertainment, and maintenance.

Job fairs are planned for 4-7 p.m. March 22 and 2-5 p.m. April 8 at Castaway Bay in Sandusky. The park encourages applicants to first apply online. Employee benefits include on-site housing, free parking, free tickets for family and friends and discount merchandise.

The park opens for the season on Saturday, May 5.