Sunshine to finish out weekend, but winter weather is on the way.

Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

More sunshine will dominate on Sunday for the first day of Daylight Saving Time, so you'll have plenty of time to get out and enjoy the dry conditions and temperatures reaching a high of 39°.

Conditions will stay dry for Monday as well, but snow will move into the Valley overnight into Tuesday. By morning winds will pick up, and Tuesday will be much colder with temperatures around freezing, and snow showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will rebound by the end of the week reaching the upper 40's by Friday.