Two Youngstown firefighters hurt on the job

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two Youngstown Firefighters were injured on the job Saturday. 

One firefighter was on scene of a house fire on Kensington Avenue around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Youngstown Battalion Fire Chief, John O'Neill says the firefighter fell through the floor and dislodged his mask.

Officials say he took in a lot of smoke and is in the hospital. Authorities say he is suffering from severe smoke inhalation and swelling of the trachea. 

A second firefighter was injured around 11 p.m. on Saturday night at a house fire on Manhattan Avenue in Youngstown. Battalion Chief O'Neill says the firefighter fell through the floor and dislocated his shoulder. 

O'Neill says both firefighters are expected to be OK. 

Officials say no one was home during either house fire. 

