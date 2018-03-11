Below average temperatures will be the theme for much of the wee - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Below average temperatures will be the theme for much of the week.

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

After a sunny weekend, Monday will remain dry but will feature a few more clouds. It will be another chilly day with temperatures starting out near 20° and only making it to the upper 30's by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be even colder and breezy with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Scattered snow showers will move through the Valley on Tuesday, and will be possible on Wednesday as well.

Temperatures will warm up going into the weekend making it into the low 50's by Saturday.

