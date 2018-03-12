Fire spreads through Braceville home

The Trumbull County Fire Investigations Unit is trying to find out what started a fire that gutted a home in Braceville early Monday.

Flames were pouring out of a home on the 3000 block of Eagle Creek Road when crews arrived at around 12:30 am.

A fire truck from Champion Township was brought in to help fight the blaze.

There is no word yet on if fire officials think this might be a case of arson, but a K9 was brought to the scene to help in the investigation.

No one was injured.

The home is considered a total loss.