Authorities: Dead 4-year-old was burned, emaciated, bruised

Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.

WEWS-TV reports the child was taken Sunday afternoon from a Euclid apartment complex to a local hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities didn't immediately release further details about the child or how the injuries occurred. Fire officials say there was no fire at the apartment complex.

The death is under investigation.

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.