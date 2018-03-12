H.S. Basketball: PIAA Boys & Girls State Basketball Playoffs: - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. Basketball: PIAA Boys & Girls State Basketball Playoffs: 2nd round pairings

PIAA Boys State Basketball Playoffs: 2nd round pairings 

Tuesday, March 13 

Class 1A Union Area vs Kennedy Catholic - Slippery Rock University 6:00 pm
Class 4A Quaker Valley vs Hickory - Slippery Rock University 7:30 pm
Class 4A Johnstown vs Sharon - Gateway High School 6 pm
Class 4A South Fayette vs New Castle - Aliquippa High School 7:30 pm

Wednesday, March 14 

Class 2A Conemaugh Twp vs West Middlesex - Armstrong High School 7:30 pm
Class 3A  Greenville vs Lincoln Park - Butler His School 7:30 pm


PIAA Girls State Basketball Playoffs: 2nd round pairings

Tuesday, March 13 

Class 2A  Reynolds vs Coundersport - Dubois High School 7 pm
Class 3A  Bellwood Antis vs West Middlesex - Plum High School 6 pm
 
Wednesday, March 14 

Class 1A AC Valley vs Kennedy Catholic - Slippery Rock University 7:30 pm
Class 1A Farrell vs North Clarion - Slippery Rock University 6 pm

