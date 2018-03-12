H.S. Basketball: Ohio boys' regional pairings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. Basketball: Ohio boys' regional pairings

Posted: Updated:

Boys' High School Basketball State Tournament 

Division II | Canton Regional 

Lakeview (20-6) vs Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joe's  (17-6) Thursday 6:15 pm at the Canton Civic Center 


Division III | Canton Regional 

LaBrae ( 24-1) vs Canton Central Catholic (16-9) Wednesday 6:15 pm at the  Canton Fieldhouse   

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms