Trumbull MetroParks to gauge possible tax levy support

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
As students around the nation prepare to for a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the valley are thinking about how best to allow students to exercise their rights while keeping them safe.More >>
As students around the nation prepare to for a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the valley are thinking about how best to allow students to exercise their rights while keeping them safe.More >>
The community packed the Poland Seminary High School Auditorium to hear the results of a state performance audit for themselves.More >>
The community packed the Poland Seminary High School Auditorium to hear the results of a state performance audit for themselves.More >>
School leaders held a safety summit to answer any questions and make sure the community understands that school safety is their number one priority.More >>
School leaders held a safety summit to answer any questions and make sure the community understands that school safety is their number one priority.More >>
There's mixed reaction coming out of Lordstown, as the company interested in building a HomeGoods distribution center is met by a large crowd during a community meeting Monday night.More >>
There's mixed reaction coming out of Lordstown, as the company interested in building a HomeGoods distribution center is met by a large crowd during a community meeting Monday night.More >>
A 5th-grade student in East Palestine has been named an Academic All Star by the Ohio Lottery.More >>
A 5th-grade student in East Palestine has been named an Academic All Star by the Ohio Lottery.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.More >>