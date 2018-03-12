Staff Rite holding job fair to hire skilled factory workers

Staff Rite is holding a job fair on Tuesday to hire skilled factory workers in and around Mahoning County.

The job fair is at the Boardman Holiday Inn on South Avenue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The company is looking to hire heavy assemblers, entry-level pipe inspectors, electrical maintenance, and crane operators.

Company Officials say the pay range is from 12 to 17 dollars per hour.

Officials ask applicants to bring two forms of identification.

Potential hires must pass a pre-employment drug screen and background checks.