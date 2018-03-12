Mixed reaction over proposed distribution center in Lordstown

There's mixed reaction coming out of Lordstown, as the company interested in building a HomeGoods distribution center is met by a large crowd during a community meeting Monday night.

Project executives assured those in attendance that the facility across from the General Motors plant would look good from the outside. They said, it would have a buffer zone on three sides. Including, 200 yards of trees between the distribution center and homes on Hallock Young Road.

"We looked at other sites in town, we didn't have that acreage," said Vice President of Real Estate Mark Walker.

On the inside of the distribution center there will be an estimated 1-thousand jobs. 150 of those in general management. And $600-thousand in payroll each Friday.

After the meeting, the project team spoke with residents one-on-one.

Some residents 21 News spoke with were in favor of the project.

"It's 1,000 jobs in an area that nobody is ever going to do anything with," said Resident Paul Garver.

Others were concerned over a needed zoning change.

"We have empty industrial parks that need filled first. Once you fill them, then come talk to the people about moving into residential areas," said Resident Wendy Jones.

The mayor was bombarded with residents giving their input.

"They can think whatever they want, it is not a done deal," said Mayor Arno Hill. "If they don't like what happens they have the right to appeal it to court, just like anybody else."

The mayor says a public hearing will take place before the planning commission votes on the proposed zoning change.

And he notes, the company wants to fit in well with the community.

"If they can't become a good fit, the jobs are going to East Central Pennsylvania, and that's not a threat, that's a fact," said Hill. "That was their second site."

