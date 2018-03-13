Hearing tonight on concealed weapons for Columbiana School employees

Parents, students, teachers and other members of the community have a chance tonight to weigh in the issue of whether or not employees should be permitted to carry guns in Columbiana school buildings.

The Columbiana Exempted Village School District Board of Education has scheduled a public hearing at 6 pm seeking public input on the idea that some schools have adopted as a solution to protect students in the event of an active shooting situation.

People will be permitted to address the concealed and carry issue during the public comment portion of the special meeting at the high school auditorium.

Last month President Trump announced support for the idea of training teachers to carry guns in the classroom.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan criticized having armed teachers in school, saying it could be dangerous for having a teacher leaving their students alone in a classroom to pursue a gunman somewhere else in a school building.