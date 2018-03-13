'Missing' Austintown teen located in Michigan - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

'Missing' Austintown teen located in Michigan

By Mike Gauntner
Daveen Bires Daveen Bires
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Austintown Police say a teenager who had been missing since March 8 has been located and is safe.

Investigators say 17-year-old Daveen Bires was found in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The department had Bires listed as a runaway missing juvenile on its Facebook page.

Police say no charges are being filed at this time.

