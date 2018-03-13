Warren Schools add sixth resource officer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Schools add sixth resource officer

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

There is more of a police presence in the Warren City School System as of Monday.

According to a media release from the district, the schools have expanded a partnership with the Warren Police Department by adding a sixth school resource officer in order to ensure student and staff safety.

The move places a resource officer in each of the district’s four PK-8 schools on a full-time basis.

The district will continue to staff Warren G. Harding High School with two full-time SROs, and Willard and Jefferson PK-8 schools each with one full-time SRO.

Previously, Lincoln and McGuffey PK-8 schools shared an SRO. However, with the addition, each of those buildings will now have its own resource officers full time.

“We feel it is beneficial for each of our elementary schools to have its own full-time resource officer,” said Michael Wasser, director, district business operations. “Our goal is to give our students the best, safest environment we can so they, along with our teachers, administrators, and staff, can focus on education.”

Warren Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa said the city’s first priority in working with the school district is to ensure student and staff safety.

