Elections board denies ballot spot for Youngstown anti-frackers

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Board of Elections has once again denied a spot on the ballot for backers of an initiative to prohibit fracking inside Youngstown's city limits.

The board on Tuesday rejected a request from Youngstown City Council to place the Drinking Water Protection Bill of Rights charter amendment on the May primary election ballot.

In rejecting the measure, board members noted that nothing had changed since last October when the Ohio Supreme court ruled in a 4-to-3 decision that supporters failed to prove that the Board of Elections has legal duty to do so.

In November the board of elections determined that the city of Youngstown did not have the authority to enforce their provisions.

Similar issues have gone before voters six times previously and failed each time.

An attorney representing charter supporters was at Tuesday's Board of Elections meeting and board members believe the backers may again pursue legal action.

Fracking is a process in which liquids are forced into the ground at high pressure to fracture the rock and release trapped oil and gas reserves.

Opponents are concerned about possible environmental problems caused by the process.

