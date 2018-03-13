Elderly Champion man faces life in prison for rape of young girl

An 80-year-old Champion man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to raping a young girl.

Verl Gibson stood before a Trumbull County Judge on Monday, but rather than the beginning of a jury trial, Gibson pleaded no contest to seven felony charges of rape.

Charges were filed against Gibson in 2017 after the teenage girl reported to police that Gibson had raped her at least seven times since 2011.

Investigators say Gibson traveled to Niles in order to visit the victim. The initial indictment said the victim was less than 13 years old at the time of the assaults.

Gibson was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first six felony rape charges, and an addition 3 years on a seventh charge. However, the latter 3 years are to be served concurrently.

Gibson would be 105 before he becomes eligible for parole.