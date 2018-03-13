New Castle man arrested for Shenango Township bank robbery

A New Castle man suspected of robbing a bank in Shenango Township is free on bond after being arraigned on charges of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Shenango Township Police say 30-year-old James Hooks turned himself in at the district magistrate's office on Monday.

Hooks is charged with the robbery of the PNC Branch on March 2.

The bank teller did not report seeing a weapon on the suspect.

Police posted surveillance images of the suspect on its Facebook page just hours after the morning robbery, which caused nearby Shenango Area schools to go on lockdown.

Hooks is scheduled to return to court on March 20th for a preliminary hearing.

In 2011 Hooks was sentenced to one-and-a-half to three years in prison for burglary