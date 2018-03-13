I-80 reopen after four separate crashes back-up traffic in Austintown

Interstate 80 has been reopened after four separate crashes snarled traffic for several hours on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that shortly after noon on Tuesday there were three accidents in the westbound lanes of I-80, and another just across the median in the eastbound lane.

OSP says the accidents are believed to involve at least 17 vehicles, many of which are tractor trailers.

According to troopers, one accident involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

A second crash reportedly involved four semi trucks and two passenger vehicles.

The third was at least 11 vehicles, although troopers say they're still not sure how many of those were tractor trailers and how many were passenger vehicles.

In the eastbound lane, one crash involving three cars caused a smaller traffic disturbance.

For nearly three hours, traffic was rerouted from I-80 to Route 46.

Troopers say the interstate reopened around 3:30 p.m. after crews cleared the wreckage from nearly two dozen vehicles out of both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Crews were also called out from the Ohio Department of Transportation to make sure all lanes were salted and deiced before allowing traffic to return to the interstate.

Troopers say they do not have an estimate on how long the Interstate will be closed to traffic, but anticipate it could be a while.

Several ambulances and a Life-Flight medical helicopter were called to the crash scene. However, the helicopter was canceled due to bad weather.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatchers say they do not have a tally on how many people were injured but say that several were transported to area hospitals.

Crews on the scene say two people are said to be in critical condition.

At this time, officials say they believe the crashes were caused by nearly white-out conditions.

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm says the lake effect snow squalls which have been moving through the Valley for portions of the day can frequently cause issues like this.

"We often see more accidents on a day like today than a day when we have a big snowstorm," said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm said that quick squalls can often produce limited visibility- dropping to whiteout conditions in less than half a mile.

Wilhelm said the snow is expected to taper off and wind down by sunset.

The 21 News Drone, powered by 680 Aerials, was able to get a bird's eye view of the crashes, and the traffic which remains backed up for miles. That video can be viewed above.

In addition, photos from the scene can be seen in a slideshow below.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.