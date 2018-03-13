I-80 reopen after four separate crashes back-up traffic in Austi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE:

I-80 reopen after four separate crashes back-up traffic in Austintown

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Interstate 80 has been reopened after four separate crashes snarled traffic for several hours on Tuesday. 

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that shortly after noon on Tuesday there were three accidents in the westbound lanes of I-80, and another just across the median in the eastbound lane. 

OSP says the accidents are believed to involve at least 17 vehicles, many of which are tractor trailers. 

According to troopers, one accident involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. 

A second crash reportedly involved four semi trucks and two passenger vehicles. 

The third was at least 11 vehicles, although troopers say they're still not sure how many of those were tractor trailers and how many were passenger vehicles. 

In the eastbound lane, one crash involving three cars caused a smaller traffic disturbance. 

For nearly three hours, traffic was rerouted from I-80 to Route 46. 

Troopers say the interstate reopened around 3:30 p.m. after crews cleared the wreckage from nearly two dozen vehicles out of both the eastbound and westbound lanes. 

Crews were also called out from the Ohio Department of Transportation to make sure all lanes were salted and deiced before allowing traffic to return to the interstate. 

Troopers say they do not have an estimate on how long the Interstate will be closed to traffic, but anticipate it could be a while. 

Several ambulances and a Life-Flight medical helicopter were called to the crash scene.  However, the helicopter was canceled due to bad weather.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatchers say they do not have a tally on how many people were injured but say that several were transported to area hospitals. 

Crews on the scene say two people are said to be in critical condition. 

At this time, officials say they believe the crashes were caused by nearly white-out conditions. 

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm says the lake effect snow squalls which have been moving through the Valley for portions of the day can frequently cause issues like this. 

"We often see more accidents on a day like today than a day when we have a big snowstorm," said Wilhelm. 

Wilhelm said that quick squalls can often produce limited visibility- dropping to whiteout conditions in less than half a mile. 

Wilhelm said the snow is expected to taper off and wind down by sunset. 

The 21 News Drone, powered by 680 Aerials, was able to get a bird's eye view of the crashes, and the traffic which remains backed up for miles. That video can be viewed above. 

In addition, photos from the scene can be seen in a slideshow below. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:12:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:07:50 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>

  • CBS says work needed on before Stormy Daniels interview airs

    CBS says work needed on before Stormy Daniels interview airs

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:05:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was pai...(AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was pai...
    CBS News President David Rhodes says there's more journalistic work to be done before an interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels is aired.More >>
    CBS News President David Rhodes says there's more journalistic work to be done before an interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels is aired.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles PD: Driver had drugs in her system when she hit same building twice

    Niles PD: Driver had drugs in her system when she hit same building twice

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:31:12 GMT

    Niles Police say a twenty-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a test revealed she had drugs in her system when she struck a building Monday night.  

    More >>

    Niles Police say a twenty-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a test revealed she had drugs in her system when she struck a building Monday night.  

    More >>

  • Streetsboro man indicted in alleged Trumbull County check fraud scheme

    Streetsboro man indicted in alleged Trumbull County check fraud scheme

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:02:23 GMT

    A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man", is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges for check fraud in Trumbull County. Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, ...

    More >>

    A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man", is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges for check fraud in Trumbull County. Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, ...

    More >>

  • Columbiana schools seek public comment on arming teachers

    Columbiana schools seek public comment on arming teachers

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 20:52:49 GMT
    The debate over arming of teachers is taking place across the country and here in the valley. A community meeting is scheduled Tuesday evening in Columbiana where they are considering the issue. At Expert Outfitters, a gun store in North Lima, owner Ron Oldland says with the increase in shootings at schools it's not surprising that districts are looking at arming teachers. "I think as long as it's done correctly, it's up to the teachers if they feel confident and proficient wi...More >>
    The debate over arming of teachers is taking place across the country and here in the valley. A community meeting is scheduled Tuesday evening in Columbiana where they are considering the issue. At Expert Outfitters, a gun store in North Lima, owner Ron Oldland says with the increase in shootings at schools it's not surprising that districts are looking at arming teachers. "I think as long as it's done correctly, it's up to the teachers if they feel confident and proficient wi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms