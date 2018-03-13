Giant Eagle's Irish Tacos

Irish Tacos

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 10 Min. Cook Time: 5-7 Min.

Ingredients:

8 Flour Tortillas

8 Ounces Corned Beef, shaved

6 Ounces Diced Potatoes

½ Cup Sauerkraut

½ Ounce Swiss Cheese Grated

½ Cup Thousand Island dressing

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Vegetable Oil As Needed



Directions:

1: Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat, once hot add in 2 tablespoons of oil, and begin to caramelize the potatoes. Once the potatoes are ready add in the corned beef and begin to brown. Once the corned beef is caramelized add in the sauerkraut and heat.

2: While the corned beef is heating, begin to warm the tortillas, warming them allows them to become soft and easy to fill, finish the corned beef by adding in the Swiss cheese and melt. Fill the tacos drizzle with Thousand Island dressing.