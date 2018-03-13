Joy Behar of 'The View' apologizes for Christianity comment - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Joy Behar of 'The View' apologizes for Christianity comment

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Joy Behar of "The View" apologized Tuesday for suggesting mental illness was behind claims by people that Jesus Christ talks to them, in remarks made on her show last month about Vice President Mike Pence.

Her comments launched a protest that made it all the way to a shareholder's meeting of ABC parent Walt Disney Corp. Pence said on Monday that when Behar called him personally to say she was sorry, he urged her to apologize publicly.

So she did at the top of Tuesday's show.

"I was raised to respect everyone's religious faith and I fell short of that," the comedian said. "I sincerely apologize for what I said."

Show moderator Whoopi Goldberg quickly moved on.

Behar's original comments came on a Feb. 13 show during a discussion that touched upon Pence's Christianity. "It's one thing to talk to Jesus," Behar said. "It's another thing when Jesus talks to you. That's called mental illness, if I'm not correct - hearing voices."

"My question is, can he talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room?" she said.

On the same show, Behar said she did not believe Pence was mentally ill and that he would make a better president than Donald Trump. But the damage had been done. Pence spoke out against the remarks, and "The View" returned to the topic two days later. Behar mentioned being a Christian herself who gives money to her church.

She called it a joke gone awry. "I don't mean to offend people," she said, "but apparently I keep doing it."

The conservative Media Research Center launched a campaign that its president, Brent Bozell, said Tuesday resulted in some 40,000 protest phone calls being placed to ABC and 9,000 to advertisers on "The View."

In response to a question at a shareholder's meeting last week, Disney Corp. chief executive Robert Iger said that Behar had called Pence to apologize. The vice president confirmed that in his interview Monday with Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel.

"I felt it was important that I defend the faith of tens of millions of Americans against that kind of slander," Pence said. "And I did so. And you know, I give Joy Behar a lot of credit. She picked up the phone. She called me. She was very sincere, and she apologized and one of the things my faith teaches me is grace; forgive as you've been forgiven."

He said he told her that it was also important to apologize to all that were upset by what she said.

"The apology is appropriate," said the MRC's Bozell. "One wishes she never said it, and one wishes she had apologized the moment she realized how many people she offended. But she did and it should be accepted."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:07:50 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>

  • Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:05:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>

  • CBS says work needed on before Stormy Daniels interview airs

    CBS says work needed on before Stormy Daniels interview airs

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:05:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was pai...(AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was pai...
    CBS News President David Rhodes says there's more journalistic work to be done before an interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels is aired.More >>
    CBS News President David Rhodes says there's more journalistic work to be done before an interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels is aired.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles PD: Driver had drugs in her system when she hit same building twice

    Niles PD: Driver had drugs in her system when she hit same building twice

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:31:12 GMT

    Niles Police say a twenty-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a test revealed she had drugs in her system when she struck a building Monday night.  

    More >>

    Niles Police say a twenty-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a test revealed she had drugs in her system when she struck a building Monday night.  

    More >>

  • Streetsboro man indicted in alleged Trumbull County check fraud scheme

    Streetsboro man indicted in alleged Trumbull County check fraud scheme

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:02:23 GMT

    A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man", is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges for check fraud in Trumbull County. Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, ...

    More >>

    A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man", is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges for check fraud in Trumbull County. Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, ...

    More >>

  • Columbiana schools seek public comment on arming teachers

    Columbiana schools seek public comment on arming teachers

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 20:52:49 GMT
    The debate over arming of teachers is taking place across the country and here in the valley. A community meeting is scheduled Tuesday evening in Columbiana where they are considering the issue. At Expert Outfitters, a gun store in North Lima, owner Ron Oldland says with the increase in shootings at schools it's not surprising that districts are looking at arming teachers. "I think as long as it's done correctly, it's up to the teachers if they feel confident and proficient wi...More >>
    The debate over arming of teachers is taking place across the country and here in the valley. A community meeting is scheduled Tuesday evening in Columbiana where they are considering the issue. At Expert Outfitters, a gun store in North Lima, owner Ron Oldland says with the increase in shootings at schools it's not surprising that districts are looking at arming teachers. "I think as long as it's done correctly, it's up to the teachers if they feel confident and proficient wi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms