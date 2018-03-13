Suspect arrested for stealing donation box for fallen Westerville Officers

Columbus police say a suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a donation box for the two fallen Westerville Police Officers.

Authorities say 62-year-old Donna Lee Ater has been charged with theft.

Police say on Saturday, employees at Average Joe's noticed their donation box to raise money for the fallen officers, had only a few dollars instead of around $300.

An employee noticed on surveillance video that a woman who was playing Keno took the cash.

Employees say she left before anyone could confront her.

Eric Joering, 39, and 54-year-old Tony Morelli were fatally shot on February 10 after responding to a 911 hang-up call about a potential domestic situation.

Thirty-year-old Quentin Smith has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with their deaths.