Krish Mohip's interviews for Boulder Valley Superintendent job made public

There has been no decision in Boulder, Colorado on who will become the Superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District. Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is a finalist and interviewed for the job late last week.

Those interviews were made public on YouTube and Mohip didn't hold back in describing the climate of his current job.

"It's like no where else in the country,"said Mohip.

During the three days of interviews, the discussion included why Mohip wants to leave Youngstown.

"It's not a space I necessarily want to be in. I took that job only because I felt like it was the only way to save public education for that district."

Mohip says he knew pretty quickly this would not be a long term job.

"It's too difficult for someone to do for five years."

Special Education was brought up and Mohip said Youngstown was failing badly in addressing needs for those students.

"I'm trying to be nice, but everyone should have been fired. When I walked in and saw that, I asked the state, how could you have allowed this to happen for so long."

Mohip says they have greatly improved special education through professional development and support system interventions.

He also said the push back from the community is holding back progress.

"I'm really about education and right now it's at a standstill, it's not about education, it's about adults and politics has gotten really strong and it's getting in the way of children."

Mohip said he's been able to build sustainable practices though that can be continued if he were to leave. He also reiterated that he is committed to the district as long as he remains CEO.

No timetable was given for the Boulder Valley School Board to make a hire.

For interview number one, click here.

For interview number two, click here.

For interview number three, click here.

For interview number four, click here.