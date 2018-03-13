Woman sentenced for stealing $200K from employer

A woman has been sentenced for stealing $200,000 from her Youngstown employer.

Authorities say 45-year-old Addrian Bunch has been sentenced to 18 months in prison on theft charges.

Bunch was also ordered to pay restitution.

The corporate treasurer for the State Alarm office on Market Street told police that she noticed that Bunch had overpaid herself by $4,500 for a two-week work period.

Records proved Bunch had been overpaying herself since 2013.

Bunch pleaded guilty in January to the charges against her.