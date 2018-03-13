Jury convicts man accused of raping, killing college student

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watch
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacre
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise
There has been no decision in Boulder, Colorado on who will become the Superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District.
No evidence has been found in the case against Struthers Municipal Judge Dominic Leone after he was accused of drug use and fraud during his campaign.
Two teams from Valley Christian Lewis Center are heading to the state competition after winning first place in YSU's Destination Imagination Competition.
Southington Local Schools held a safety committee meeting to discuss precautions the school can take in light of recent tragedies.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to come in and see the Plans Display for the Route 208 Improvement Project.
