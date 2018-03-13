Jury convicts man accused of raping, killing college student

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

The Latest: China hopes for restart of N. Korea negotiations

Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacre

Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watch

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure

Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...

Families of 2 Austin package bomb victims knew each other

Numerous demonstrations planned to mark Trump's first visit to California border as president.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.

Simultaneous refrigeration failures at two fertility clinics in San Francisco and suburban Cleveland have damaged or destroyed potentially thousands of frozen eggs and embryos in the biggest such loss on record in the U.S.

(Ash family photo via AP). This undated photo shows Amber and Elliott Ash holding son, Ethan. The Ash's have filed a class action lawsuit against University Hospitals in Cleveland after its fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland discovered a storage ta...

Federal scientists say a four-study involving nearly 120 guard dogs imported from Europe and Asia found they do well protecting sheep from wolves and better than traditional guard dogs deterring coyotes.

(Julie Young/U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP). In this 2013 photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture a Kangal dog greets Ben Hofer of the Hutterite Rockport Colony near Pendroy, Mont. Nearly 120 dogs from three large breeds perfected ...

Imported guard dogs deployed as part of US wolf-sheep study

A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student. The Franklin County jury in Columbus found Brian Golsby guilty Tuesday.

The 30-year-old registered sex offender could face the death penalty in the slaying last year of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

Golsby pleaded not guilty. Messages seeking comment were left for his attorney.

Prosecutors allege the Columbus man kidnapped Tokes after she left work and then raped and killed her.

Tokes' body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.

Investigators said they found Golsby's DNA in Tokes' her car. Golsby's attorney said the DNA was matched to an "unreliable" DNA profile.

