PennDOT: Display for Route 208 Improvement Project available to public

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to come in and see the Plans Display for the Route 208 Improvement Project.

The public can stop in the Pine Township Building in Grove City from March 14 to March 28.

Visitors can come in anytime from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the purpose of the display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns.

The project involves resurfacing nearly a mile of Route 208 from Lake Drive in Pine Township to Route 58 in Grove City Borough, as well as replacing twin pipes with a concrete box culvert. 

Officials say construction will begin in 2019.

No detours are anticipated for the project.

Drivers may encounter changes in normal traffic patterns. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. 

