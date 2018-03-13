Southington local schools hold safety committee meeting

Southington Local Schools held a safety committee meeting to discuss precautions the school can take in light of recent tragedies.

The group says its important to take school safety seriously and to be as proactive as possible.

Administrators say they met with students last week to talk about what they can do for National School Walkout Day.

"In conjunction with their thoughts, our thought is to not go outside simply because we feel it is an unsafe situation," said Superintendent Rocco Nero.

Instead of going outside, the school plans to have 17 seconds of silence during the lunch hour. They will read off the names for the victims killed in the Parkland school shooting, and then have another 17 seconds of silence.