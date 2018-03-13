Two teams from Valley Christian Lewis Center head to state after YSU competition

There has been no decision in Boulder, Colorado on who will become the Superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District.More >>
No evidence has been found in the case against Struthers Municipal Judge Dominic Leone after he was accused of drug use and fraud during his campaign.More >>
Two teams from Valley Christian Lewis Center are heading to the state competition after winning first place in YSU's Destination Imagination Competition.More >>
Southington Local Schools held a safety committee meeting to discuss precautions the school can take in light of recent tragedies.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to come in and see the Plans Display for the Route 208 Improvement Project.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
