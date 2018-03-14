Snow causes 81-vehicle highway pileup; no serious injuries - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Snow causes 81-vehicle highway pileup; no serious injuries

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.

The crashes left vehicles crunched, tipped over and scattered at odd angles across lanes of Interstate 71 on Tuesday evening. The mess blocked the highway for hours in Morrow County, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

The State Highway Patrol says the traffic involved included 11 commercial vehicles. At least one tractor-trailer ended up on its side.

State troopers didn't immediately provide a full count of how many people were hurt, but said none of those injuries was considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:58:43 GMT
    (Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...
    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>
    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>

  • From somber to angry, school walkout protests vary in tenor

    From somber to angry, school walkout protests vary in tenor

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:58:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.(AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
    The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.More >>
    The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.More >>

  • Despite cold, dark, Finland tops 2018 global happiness index

    Despite cold, dark, Finland tops 2018 global happiness index

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:55:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, file). FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file photo, Finland's flag flies aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it arrives into Nuuk, Greenland. Finland has come out on top of an international index that ranks natio...(AP Photo/David Goldman, file). FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file photo, Finland's flag flies aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it arrives into Nuuk, Greenland. Finland has come out on top of an international index that ranks natio...
    Finland is happiest nation to live in, according to a global index.More >>
    Finland is happiest nation to live in, according to a global index.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms