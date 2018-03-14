Students in Youngstown want to ban assault weapons - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Students in Youngstown want to ban assault weapons

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

On the one month anniversary of the deadly mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida schools in the Mahoning Valley found various ways to honor the 17 victims who died.

The Youngstown School District's Administration gave it's full support to students who partnered with the Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past and at 10am students at East, Youngstown Early College and Chaney walked out for 17 minutes and parents and community members were invited to join them.

There was a visible police presence to make sure everyone was safe since the event was highly publicized at schools nationwide.

Over at Chaney High School four students with Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past led the charge standing on a hill near the running track in back of school to speak to their classmates.

They observed a moment of silence for the 17 students and staff killed at the Parkland, Florida high school on Valentine's day by a single gunman who was ultimately arrested and charged with 17 counts of murder.

One of the Chaney students also read every single name and age of all those murdered in Florida, including some as young as 14 years old.

What made this group at Chaney stand out from some other local school districts is that they're not only standing with the shooting victims emotionally, they're demanding action from Congress to stop gun violence in schools, and they're willing to do their part to make that happen.

Chaney Ka'Lynn Dean urged classmates who are 18 to register to vote and told them all, "Tweet, write, call and text Congressman Tim Ryan, Senators Rob Portman, and Sherrod Brown.  State Senator Joe Schiavoni, State Representative John Boccieri, and Michelle Lepore Hagan tell them to pass a law prohibiting assault weapons and requiring a background check for anyone purchasing a gun."

The students used their 17 minutes  to encourage their classmates to stand-up and say enough is enough when it comes to gun violence, school should be one of the safest places for a child.

The group wanted to encourage their friends and classmates to use their voices to encourage lawmakers to ban assault weapons.

Senator Joe Schiavoni who spoke to the Chaney students told 21 News he was very impressed by the students because they are standing strong and determined to keep their fight alive.  

He says in cases like this the First Amendment is just as important and the Second Amendment.

  • Students at valley schools remember Parkland shooting victims

    Students at valley schools remember Parkland shooting victims

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:58:37 GMT
    Last months massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida sparked outrage from high school students around the country and here in the valley. On Wednesday, local school administrators responded differently to joining the nationwide walkout. Some had special assemblies to remember the students who died, while others supported student driven observances.  A special assembly at Austintown Fitch included the reading of the names of the Parkland victims, and observing a moment of ...More >>
    Last months massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida sparked outrage from high school students around the country and here in the valley. On Wednesday, local school administrators responded differently to joining the nationwide walkout. Some had special assemblies to remember the students who died, while others supported student driven observances.  A special assembly at Austintown Fitch included the reading of the names of the Parkland victims, and observing a moment of ...More >>

