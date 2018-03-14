Youngstown woman charged after threatening police, assaulting de - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown woman charged after threatening police, assaulting deputy

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman has been charged for allegedly threatening police, disorderly conduct, and assaulting a deputy.

Youngstown police say they were called to North Brockway Avenue around 9:30 pm Tuesday night in reference to a fight. Witnesses say a female was kicking the door of a house, attempting to break windows and threatening people.

According to the police report, 20-year-old Drewcilla Blackwell would not calm down or stop yelling when approached by police. 

The police report states because of the disturbance, several neighbors and AT&T technicians came outside to see what was going on. After police warned Blackwell three times to calm down, she was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Police say Backwell threatened police and became so irate that the AT&T workers started running toward police to assist them.

According to the report, Blackwell was put in the back of the cruiser where she slammed her head off the front and rear dividers several times and kicked the doors of the cruiser.

Youngstown Police say while Blackwell was in the cruiser, she was yelling threats at the other people involved in the fight. She repeatedly said she would have someone come back and kill them.

Officials say the whole incident occurred in front of Blackwell's infant daughter, who stayed with Blackwell's mother.  

Youngstown police discovered Blackwell also had a theft warrant issued by Liberty.

Blackwell was transported to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct.

The police report states when Blackwell was transported, she began threatening deputies and physically resisting them. A deputy came to assist the situation and Blackwell kicked him in the groin.

Blackwell was then additionally charged with assault on an officer. 

