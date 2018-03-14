Champion PD looking for suspect who drove car through a yard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion PD looking for suspect who drove car through a yard

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

Champion Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly drove their vehicle through a yard.

The two-door Honda Civic was caught on video driving through a yard on February 27.

Police say the vehicle may have damage to the rear passenger side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champion Police Department.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Britain boots 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

    Britain boots 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-03-15 02:54:23 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Investigators in protective suits work at the scene near the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his...(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Investigators in protective suits work at the scene near the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his...
    Britain's prime minister is chairing a meeting of the country's national security council after Moscow ignored a midnight deadline to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used against a...More >>
    Britain's prime minister is chairing a meeting of the country's national security council after Moscow ignored a midnight deadline to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used against a former spy in England.More >>

  • New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:23:38 GMT
    (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...(NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>

  • From somber to angry, school walkout protests vary in tenor

    From somber to angry, school walkout protests vary in tenor

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-03-15 00:57:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.(AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
    The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.More >>
    The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms