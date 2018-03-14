Warren FD mourning firefighter killed in ATV accident

A community is reeling after learning about the death of a veteran Warren firefighter.

Officials say Firefighter Casey Klein was killed during an ATV accident in Vernon Township Wednesday.

A Norfolk and Southern train stopped near Fisher Corinth Road shortly before 6 p.m. after spotting a man underneath an ATV in a ditch.

The victim was later identified as Klein.

Freinds say Klein was a member of the Warren Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 204 for 16 years.

It's a loss that has many in the Warren Fire Department mourning.

Assistant Chief Bill Monrean told 21 News Weekend Today Anchor Steve Vesey that Klein was a "big-hearted country boy".

Klein has been with the Warren Fire Department since 2001- except for when he stepped away to serve his country.

According to the department, Klein was an Air Force Reservist who had been deployed "multiple" times.

Assistant Chief Monrean said Klein was only a few months away from being promoted to a Lieutenant with the department.

The department says they'll remember Kelin as a man who was dedicated to his job and his family.

Klein leaves behind a wife and two children according to the department.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.