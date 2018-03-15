H.S. basketball scores (3/14/18)

Following four trades and a flurry of free-agent deals, the Cleveland Browns are looking better.More >>
Following four trades and a flurry of free-agent deals, the Cleveland Browns are looking better.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team went cold in the second half and had its season end with a 70-59 loss to Binghamton in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Wednesday evening at Beeghly Center.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team went cold in the second half and had its season end with a 70-59 loss to Binghamton in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Wednesday evening at Beeghly Center.More >>
Mika Zibanejad scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 2:53 into overtime to rally the New York Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.More >>
Mika Zibanejad scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 2:53 into overtime to rally the New York Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 14, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 14, 2018.More >>
Cleveland Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, ending a career in which he exemplified durability, dependability and dominance.More >>
Cleveland Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, ending a career in which he exemplified durability, dependability and dominance.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free agent running back Carlos Hyde.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free agent running back Carlos Hyde.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says free-agent offensive tackle Chris Hubbard has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says free-agent offensive tackle Chris Hubbard has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team's season will continue into March as it earned a bid to host Binghamton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team's season will continue into March as it earned a bid to host Binghamton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational.More >>
LeBron James earned his 69th career triple-double, and 14th this season, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a wire-to-wire 129-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.More >>
LeBron James earned his 69th career triple-double, and 14th this season, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a wire-to-wire 129-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.More >>