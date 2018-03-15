H.S. basketball scores (3/14/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/14/18)

Ohio Boys' Regional 

Labrae 36 Canton Central Catholic 39

Pennsylvania Boys' Tournament

Conemaugh Twp. 42 West Middlesex 73

Greenville 62 Lincoln Park 55

Pennsylvania Girls' Tournament

Ac Valley 47 Kennedy Catholic 58

Farrell 63 North Clarion 58 OT

