FDA begins anti-smoking push to cut nicotine in cigarettes

A good helmet not only protects your skull if you crash your motorcycle, it can also reduce the risk of cervical spine injuries, researchers found.More >>
A good helmet not only protects your skull if you crash your motorcycle, it can also reduce the risk of cervical spine injuries, researchers found.More >>
A large study has confirmed what many public health experts have long believed: Colonoscopy saves lives.More >>
A large study has confirmed what many public health experts have long believed: Colonoscopy saves lives.More >>
"Financial toxicity" caused by high cancer drug prices is harming people's ability to fight the dreaded disease, a new report from the President's Cancer Panel warns.More >>
"Financial toxicity" caused by high cancer drug prices is harming people's ability to fight the dreaded disease, a new report from the President's Cancer Panel warns.More >>
Though fewer Americans are dying from alcohol abuse, suicide and murder, opioid overdose deaths have risen dramatically in recent decades, a new report finds.More >>
Though fewer Americans are dying from alcohol abuse, suicide and murder, opioid overdose deaths have risen dramatically in recent decades, a new report finds.More >>
A pill that combines three blood pressure-lowering drugs improves people's chances of lowering their high blood pressure, researchers report.More >>
A pill that combines three blood pressure-lowering drugs improves people's chances of lowering their high blood pressure, researchers report.More >>
If you love exercise, one of the hardest parts of suffering an injury is being sidelined. But if you take the time to heal a sprain or strain correctly, you'll get back in the game faster.More >>
If you love exercise, one of the hardest parts of suffering an injury is being sidelined. But if you take the time to heal a sprain or strain correctly, you'll get back in the game faster.More >>
A brutal flu season has had people reaching for relief in their medicine cabinet, but a new study warns that overdosing on acetaminophen (Tylenol) is more common when bugs and viruses are circulating.More >>
A brutal flu season has had people reaching for relief in their medicine cabinet, but a new study warns that overdosing on acetaminophen (Tylenol) is more common when bugs and viruses are circulating.More >>
Depression is a big problem in women during and after pregnancy, but it's also a concern throughout the reproductive years.More >>
Depression is a big problem in women during and after pregnancy, but it's also a concern throughout the reproductive years.More >>
From age 50 on, most people are advised to get a colonoscopy every 10 years to screen for colon cancer. But others may need to start screening earlier due to certain risk factors, an expert says.More >>
From age 50 on, most people are advised to get a colonoscopy every 10 years to screen for colon cancer. But others may need to start screening earlier due to certain risk factors, an expert says.More >>
As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease continues to rise, the role of caregivers has become increasingly important, a dementia expert notes.More >>
As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease continues to rise, the role of caregivers has become increasingly important, a dementia expert notes.More >>