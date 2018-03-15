ODOT worker from Salem killed in accident on I-680

Funeral arrangements are being finalized for a 54-year-old Salem man who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 while working for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem is working on memorial services for John Pasko, who was struck by an S-U-V early Thursday afternoon.

Chief of Police Robin Lees, a medical emergency seems to have been to blame.

Shortly after 1 pm, police were called out to Interstate 680 southbound at the Market Street exit for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Chief Lees told 21 News that the 73-year-old driver of a silver SUV apparently suffered a medical emergency, swerved into the work area, and struck and Ohio Department of Transportation worker.

ODOT Director Jerry Wray says another worker was also injured and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Both men were clearing brush at the time, according to Wray.

Chief Lees says the worker was pushed into a piece of equipment which was being operated on the exit to Market Street.

A statement from ODOT Thursday afternoon confirmed that the worker died as a result of the crash.

ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened today by the death of a member of our ODOT family. Ohio lost a hard-working public servant who will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight.”

Our print partner, The Vindicator, says police don't believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The driver of the SUV, Daniel Bondi, 73, remains in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, according to the Vindicator.

Traffic in the area was blocked during the investigation.

Statement from ODOT Director Jerry Wray: