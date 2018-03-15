Mercy Health announces possible acquisition of Prima Health Care

Mercy Health in the Valley is looking to expand it's network of physicians, announcing a second possible addition to its forces in the course of one month.

In an afternoon release, Mercy Health Youngstown announced that they signed a letter of intent to bring Prima Health Care and its providers and

staff into Mercy Health - Youngstown.

According to Mercy, the move will optimize coordination of care, enhance communication and enrich the patient experience across all Mercy Health and Prima points of care.

Prima Health Care currently cares for patients in southern Mahoning and Columbiana counties through offices in Boardman, Columbiana, and Salem.

Steven DeMaiolo, D.O., the chief executive officer of Prima, said the affiliation with Mercy Health will enable its providers to make an even bigger impact in the Valley.

"Dedicated, compassionate providers are essential to improving the health status of our communities," Dr. DeMaiolo said. "Becoming a part of Mercy Health will give our providers. and our patients, access to a full continuum of care and more significant health resources, including highly specialized acute care and advanced technologies."

According to a release, the agreement between Mercy Health - Youngstown and Prima Health Care is expected to be finalized in the third quarter 2018.

A spokesperson says the organizations will work to conduct transition planning and complete the credentialing process for Prima providers in the coming months.

According to a Mercy spokesperson, Jonathon Fauvie, the Mercy does not intend any disruption in staffing levels during the transition.

However, patients in the Prima network may be able to receive new services, such as specialized treatment by Mercy physicians.

Donald Kline, the chief executive officer of Mercy Health, Youngstown, said coming together with Prima will strengthen care across the region.

"This is an exciting milestone not only for Mercy Health and Prima but for the communities we mutually serve," Kline said. "We're confident that our shared commitment to caring for our communities will enable us to come together to offer the highest-quality health care and the most extensive provider options to the Mahoning Valley."

Late last month, merc6y announced an intended merger with Bon Secours Health System, a Catholic health ministry serving residents across the East Coast.