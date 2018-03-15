Mercy Health announces possible acquisition of Prima Health Care - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercy Health announces possible acquisition of Prima Health Care

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mercy Health in the Valley is looking to expand it's network of physicians, announcing a second possible addition to its forces in the course of one month. 

In an afternoon release, Mercy Health Youngstown announced that they signed a letter of intent to bring Prima Health Care and its providers and
staff into Mercy Health - Youngstown.

According to Mercy, the move will optimize coordination of care, enhance communication and enrich the patient experience across all Mercy Health and Prima points of care.

Prima Health Care currently cares for patients in southern Mahoning and Columbiana counties through offices in Boardman, Columbiana, and Salem. 

Steven DeMaiolo, D.O., the chief executive officer of Prima, said the affiliation with Mercy Health will enable its providers to make an even bigger impact in the Valley.

"Dedicated, compassionate providers are essential to improving the health status of our communities," Dr. DeMaiolo said. "Becoming a part of Mercy Health will give our providers. and our patients, access to a full continuum of care and more significant health resources, including highly specialized acute care and advanced technologies."

According to a release, the agreement between Mercy Health - Youngstown and Prima Health Care is expected to be finalized in the third quarter 2018. 

A spokesperson says the organizations will work to conduct transition planning and complete the credentialing process for Prima providers in the coming months. 

According to a Mercy spokesperson, Jonathon Fauvie, the Mercy does not intend any disruption in staffing levels during the transition. 

However, patients in the Prima network may be able to receive new services, such as specialized treatment by Mercy physicians. 

Donald Kline, the chief executive officer of Mercy Health, Youngstown, said coming together with Prima will strengthen care across the region.

"This is an exciting milestone not only for Mercy Health and Prima but for the communities we mutually serve," Kline said. "We're confident that our shared commitment to caring for our communities will enable us to come together to offer the highest-quality health care and the most extensive provider options to the Mahoning Valley."

Late last month, merc6y announced an intended merger with Bon Secours Health System, a Catholic health ministry serving residents across the East Coast. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Pot tourists can smoke it where they buy it in San Francisco

    Pot tourists can smoke it where they buy it in San Francisco

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:19:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this March 1, 2018 photo, Rick Thompson, clockwise from bottom left, Keith Baskerville and Xavier Baskerville smoke marijuana while sitting in a booth in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. San Fran...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this March 1, 2018 photo, Rick Thompson, clockwise from bottom left, Keith Baskerville and Xavier Baskerville smoke marijuana while sitting in a booth in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. San Fran...
    Smoke is thick and business brisk at marijuana smoking lounge in San Francisco, one of the few places in America with Amsterdam-like marijuana bars.More >>
    Smoke is thick and business brisk at marijuana smoking lounge in San Francisco, one of the few places in America with Amsterdam-like marijuana bars.More >>

  • Video: Deputy never entered building during school massacre

    Video: Deputy never entered building during school massacre

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:16:00 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Feb. 14, 2018 frame from security video provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Scot Peterson, right, outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The...(Courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Feb. 14, 2018 frame from security video provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Scot Peterson, right, outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The...
    Security video shows a Florida sheriff's deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.More >>
    Security video shows a Florida sheriff's deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.More >>

  • Report: Several people killed in pedestrian bridge collapse

    Report: Several people killed in pedestrian bridge collapse

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:45:12 GMT

    A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University.

    More >>

    A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms